ISRAELS FM SAAR WANTS GOOD RELATIONS WITH SYRIA

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar struck a conciliatory tone towards Syria's new government for the first time, calling on Sunday for "good relations" with its neighbour, according to Israeli media.



Israel is sceptical about Syria's new government, Saar said, "but our intentions are good," the Times of Israel quoted Saar as saying at a press conference in Jerusalem, in what the newspaper described as a departure from previous rhetoric.



"We want security. We want stability. That is our wish."



At the beginning of the month, following attacks on the Druze minority in Syria, Saar had called on the international community to protect the Druze and other minorities in Israel's neighbouring country.



Israel's air force has repeatedly carried out airstrikes on Syria.



Syrian interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa recently announced that indirect talks were taking place between Syria and Israel to "calm the situation."



Saar's comments come after Israel recovered the remains of a soldier who had been missing since the 1982 war in Lebanon and who was found in Syria.



The soldier Zvi Feldman was among several who died in a battle near the Lebanese village of Sultan Yacoub and had been missing ever since. The Israeli army announced that Feldman's body had been found "in the heart of Syria" and brought to Israel.



The body of a second soldier, who had also been killed at the time, had been handed over six years ago. At the time, Russia had helped Israel in the search for the soldier's remains.



According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the remains were discovered by Russian special forces during an operation in Syria. Israel later released two Syrian prisoners, apparently in return for handing over the body.













