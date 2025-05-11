Donald Trump vows to help resolve Kashmir issue after brokering India-Pakistan ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will work with India and Pakistan to resolve the long-simmering Kashmir dispute following a ceasefire after exchanges of weapons fire between the two longtime rivals.

"Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir," Trump said in a post on social media.

He also said Washington will "substantially" increase trade with India and Pakistan, who agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday following a five-day conflict between the two nuclear rivals.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to [sic] the death and destruction of so many, and so much," Trump added.

Millions of "good and innocent" people could have died, he went on to say.

"Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision," he said.

"God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done.

Pakistan welcomed Trump's statement, reaffirming that any "just" and "lasting" settlement of Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and "must ensure the realization of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including their inalienable right to self-determination."

"Pakistan remains committed to engaging with the United States and the international community in efforts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region," Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"We acknowledge with appreciation the constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India; a step towards de-escalation and regional stability," it added.

As of the filing of this report, there has not yet been a response from India.

The current president of the UN General Assembly, Philemon Yang, also welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, writing on X: "It is a meaningful step towards de-escalation reflecting the commitment of both nations to regional peace and stability."

Islamabad launched a massive retaliatory operation against India on Saturday morning following New Delhi's military strikes on what it called "terrorist targets" across Pakistan after 26 people were killed in an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Some 33 people were killed and another 62 injured in Pakistan in Indian military strikes and cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LOC), a de facto border that divides the disputed Kashmir valley between the two neighbors.

Another 21 people were killed in firing along the LOC in Indian-administered Kashmir.







