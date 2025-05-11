Macron insists on 'necessity of a ceasefire' before Russia-Ukraine talks

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday insisted on "the necessity for a ceasefire" before a meeting between Russia and Ukraine proposed by Vladimir Putin and accepted by Volodymyr Zelensky can be held.

"The president of the Republic insisted on the necessity for a ceasefire which will allow a Russian-Ukrainian meeting at the highest level to take place Thursday," said a statement from the presidency, adding that Macron had spoken earlier Sunday to his German, British and Polish counterparts, as well as US President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president.







