 Contact Us
News World Macron insists on 'necessity of a ceasefire' before Russia-Ukraine talks

Macron insists on 'necessity of a ceasefire' before Russia-Ukraine talks

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday stressed "the necessity for a ceasefire" as a prerequisite for the proposed meeting between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting had been proposed by Vladimir Putin and accepted by Volodymyr Zelensky.

AFP WORLD
Published May 11,2025
Subscribe
MACRON INSISTS ON NECESSITY OF A CEASEFIRE BEFORE RUSSIA-UKRAINE TALKS

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday insisted on "the necessity for a ceasefire" before a meeting between Russia and Ukraine proposed by Vladimir Putin and accepted by Volodymyr Zelensky can be held.

"The president of the Republic insisted on the necessity for a ceasefire which will allow a Russian-Ukrainian meeting at the highest level to take place Thursday," said a statement from the presidency, adding that Macron had spoken earlier Sunday to his German, British and Polish counterparts, as well as US President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president.