Trump calls for Ukraine, Russia to meet for talks without delay

US President Donald Trump called Sunday for Ukraine to accept Russia's offer to meet this week in Turkey, after Kyiv linked participation in talks to a 30-day ceasefire.

"President Putin of Russia doesn't want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Türkiye, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

Trump has urged Ukraine to "IMMEDIATELY" accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct peace talks in Türkiye.



"At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must implement a 30-day ceasefire before he would agree to direct talks.



"I'm starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who's too busy celebrating the Victory of World War II," Trump wrote in the same post.





