France backs calls to review EU-Israel agreement over Gaza

France on Sunday backed calls for a review of the cooperation agreement between the European Union and Israel over a blockade of aid to Gaza.

The Netherlands has called for an urgent review of the association agreement between the bloc and Israel.

"This is a legitimate request, and I invite the European Commission to examine it," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, speaking to broadcaster France Info.

He stressed that relations between the EU and Israel were based on respect for human rights and democratic principles.

Asked whether this meant that France was in favour of challenging the agreement, Barrot replied: "Let's see what analysis the European Commission will make of Israel's compliance with Article 2 of this agreement."

Barrot emphasised the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"I believe we must put reality into words," he said.

"The reality is that the Palestinians in Gaza are starving, they are thirsty, they lack everything, and that the Gaza Strip is today on the brink of chaos and famine," Barrot said.

"I think everyone realises this," he said, describing the attitude of the Israeli government as "incomprehensible."

"And it is by speaking out that we can, without a doubt, hope to influence the Israeli position."

This week EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that Brussels had made an offer to Israel to help distribute aid in Gaza.

The 27-nation block has been split over its approach to Israel and the war in Gaza, with Spain and Ireland last year calling for the EU to suspend its association agreement with Israel due to abuses they allege were committed in Gaza.









