Hamas to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander

Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced Sunday it would release US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, held since the October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the Gaza war, as part of talks with the United States towards a ceasefire.

Published May 11,2025
Hamas will release the Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander held in Gaza as a part of efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and allow humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave, a senior Hamas official told Reuters on Sunday.

In a statement, the exiled Gaza Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya said efforts to facilitate the release have been jointly carried out by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

"The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed-upon manner," Hayya added.