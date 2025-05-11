Hamas to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander

Hamas will release the Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander held in Gaza as a part of efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and allow humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave, a senior Hamas official told Reuters on Sunday.

In a statement, the exiled Gaza Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya said efforts to facilitate the release have been jointly carried out by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

"The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed-upon manner," Hayya added.







