Moscow praises North Korean soldiers' deployment in Russia

Moscow praised the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia, saying they played a "very big" role in the operations in the Kursk border region amid the Ukraine war, state-run media reported on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Pyongyang on Thursday evening, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora said Russia and North Korea are comprehensive strategic partners and allies, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin appreciated the "bravery, self-sacrificing spirit, and fighting efficiency" of the soldiers, and thanked North Korean people and their leader Kim Jong-un.

Last month, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it sent troops to Russia under a mutual defense treaty to support Moscow amid the Ukraine war.

Pyongyang and Moscow last year signed a comprehensive strategic partnership pledging mutual military support in the event of an attack by a third party.

In a statement last month, Moscow said it would also consider providing military assistance to North Korea under the terms of the deal.





