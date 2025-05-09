'Half of bombs falling on Gaza supplied by EU': Former foreign policy chief

Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday sharply criticized the EU for failing to act over Israel's military campaign in Gaza, stating that "half of the bombs falling on Gaza are supplied by us."

Speaking after receiving the Carlos V European Award at the Yuste Monastery in Spain, Borrell said Europe is witnessing "the biggest ethnic cleansing operation since World War II," aimed at creating a "holiday resort" after the elimination of Palestinians.

He described the situation in Gaza as "genocide" and said the EU, despite having the means to protest and influence Israeli actions, is failing to do so.

"The EU is not doing what it can," he said.

Borrell also delivered a warning to Europe's younger generations, urging them to push forward with "financial and military integration as soon as possible," or risk seeing European civilization collapse in a world shaped by "chaos masters like Trump" and "despots like Putin."

He argued that Europe's main challenge is no longer internal peace, but how it manages relations with the rest of the world, adding that the continent must learn to absorb external shocks.

He also blamed the bloc for its slow response in arming Ukraine, saying the lack of weapons at the early stages of Russia's invasion had serious consequences.