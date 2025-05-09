U.S. President Donald Trump ‘fed up’ with Israeli PM Netanyahu amid Gaza war - report

US President Donald Trump has increasingly grown frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the latter's resistance to American directives regarding the ongoing war in Gaza, according to a report published by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth on Friday.

The report, citing unnamed sources, stated that Trump and his administration have "simply had enough" of Netanyahu's refusal to align with Washington's vision for the region.

American officials believe that Israeli resistance is "obstructing Trump's broader goals, including aspirations for a Nobel Peace Prize."

Trump has previously declared his ambition to be recognized with the prestigious award, citing his efforts to mediate peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, including the pursuit of a comprehensive agreement involving Israel, Palestine, and Arab nations.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that ahead of Trump's expected visit to the Middle East next week, the US has intensified efforts to secure a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in Gaza.

Behind-the-scenes negotiations, especially through Qatar, one of Trump's key stops, are underway to reach a breakthrough on the issue of Israeli captives, the daily reported.

Despite Israeli skepticism over Hamas' willingness to compromise, US officials remain "hopeful" that progress is achievable under Washington's leadership.

Trump is set to begin his tour of the Gulf on May 13 with stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The report also highlights a string of recent American policy moves that have 'surprised' Israeli officials.

These include Washington's decision to proceed with an agreement with the Houthi group in Yemen and the apparent abandonment of efforts to secure Saudi-Israeli normalization.

According to the daily, sources familiar with the matter said it had long been an "open secret" that normalization with Saudi Arabia was on hold. Now, the US appears ready to move forward with Riyadh regardless of Israeli objections.

The newspaper noted that Israel's official silence on these developments reflects a growing rift between Tel Aviv and Washington, with their strategic relationship showing signs of strain.

On Tuesday, Oman announced it had successfully brokered a ceasefire agreement between the US and Yemen's Houthi group.

Trump confirmed the deal, stating that it would halt Houthi attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait in exchange for an end to American airstrikes on Houthi targets.

However, the Houthis clarified that the agreement does not include Israel, and they would continue their operations against Israeli targets in solidarity with Gaza.

Sources close to Trump previously told the daily Israel Hayom that the US president is "disappointed" with Netanyahu and plans to take "independent steps" in the region without waiting for Israel.