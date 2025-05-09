Erdoğan congratulates new Pope Leo XIV, hopes for joint efforts to end humanitarian crises

In a letter congratulating new Pope Leo XIV on Friday, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed hope for joint efforts to end humanitarian tragedies, especially in Gaza.

According to a statement on the Presidency's X account, Erdoğan said: "On the occasion of your election to the Papacy, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on behalf of my nation and myself."

Erdoğan stated that the late Pope Francis, a distinguished statesman, earned the admiration of the entire world through his great efforts to establish peace and tolerance during a time of intensified regional and international conflicts.

"I am fully confident that we will continue the sincere and constructive dialogue we established with Pope Francis with you as well. It is my sincere belief that further advancing the relations between Türkiye and the Vatican will make a significant contribution to strengthening tolerance on the international arena and to ending humanitarian tragedies, especially in Gaza."