President Donald Trump remains firm that the United States is not going to unilaterally reduce tariffs on Chinese goods without concessions from China, the White House said on Friday, hours after Trump floated the idea of reducing the current rate of 145% down to 80% as the two sides prepare for talks between in Switzerland.

"That was a number the president threw out there, and we'll see what happens this weekend," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.