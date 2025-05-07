 Contact Us
'World cannot afford' India-Pakistan confrontation: UN

Hours after India announced it had struck nine sites in Pakistani territory, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that the Secretary-General was "very concerned" about the Indian military strikes on Pakistan.

Published May 07,2025
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "very concerned" about Indian military strikes on Pakistan, his spokesperson said on Tuesday, hours after India said it hit nine sites in Pakistani territory.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson.