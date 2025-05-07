Germany calls on India, Pakistan to act responsibly, prevent escalation

Germany called on India and Pakistan on Wednesday to avoid further escalation following India's overnight missile strikes and Pakistan's retaliatory action.

"After the horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir and the Indian military response, there is an urgent need for both countries to act responsibly," the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on social media.

"Escalation must be prevented and civilians must be protected. We are in contact with India and Pakistan," the ministry said, adding that Berlin was monitoring the situation very closely. The ministry also announced that the German government's Crisis Response Team would meet today to discuss the latest developments.

German citizens in India and Pakistan were urged to follow the ministry's travel and security guidelines and maintain updated information in the crisis prevention registry.

Earlier, India said it had launched late-night strikes on cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, targeting what it called "nine terrorist locations."

Some 31 people, including five in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, were killed and another 46 were injured in the strikes, the Pakistani army said. It added six places were hit by Indian missiles.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of an April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

The Indian government alleged Pakistani involvement in the attack, citing cross-border connections, while Pakistan firmly denied any role in the killings.





