9 killed in cross-border firing in Indian-administered Kashmir: Ruling party

At least nine people were killed while 33 others were injured "due to the unprovoked shelling" along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan, the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party said on Wednesday.

"There has been a loss of 9 precious lives, with 33 individuals injured so far due to the unprovoked shelling," the party said on X.

Earlier, the Indian army had said three civilians were killed in firing by Pakistani forces along the LoC as well as the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.

A party lawmaker, Ajaz Jan, visited a hospital in the Poonch district in Indian-administered Kashmir to review the situation.

"The situation remains extremely tense," the party said.

The latest escalation between two nuclear-armed nations comes after India launched overnight missile strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, hitting what New Delhi said were "nine terrorist locations."

At least 31 people, including five in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, were killed and 46 others were injured due to Indian strikes, the Pakistani Army said, adding six places were targeted by the Indian missiles.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of an April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links. Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings. Islamabad offered a neutral probe into the attack with third-party monitoring.





