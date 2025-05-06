Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Mossad Explosives in Lebanon Bound Pagers

On September 17th last year, the world was shaken by simultaneous explosions that took place in Lebanon. The explosions occurred in pagers used by Hezbollah members.

In the blasts, 12 people, including two children, lost their lives, and approximately 2,800 people, including 300 seriously injured, were wounded. On September 18th, another similar incident occurred when radios exploded, killing 25 people and injuring over 450.

Behind the explosions triggered by messages sent to the pagers, the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad was reportedly involved. According to the claim, Mossad had previously gained access to the pagers Hezbollah was set to purchase and placed numerous explosives inside them.

The Taiwan-based Gold Apollo company pointed to its Hungarian partner, Bac Consulting KFT, as the manufacturer of the pagers that were detonated. However, it was claimed that this company was actually set up by Israel as a front company.

Just a few days after the explosions, a cargo of 1,300 pagers of the same brand and model, along with 710 chargers, was intercepted by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) at Istanbul Airport while being sent to Lebanon.

On September 20th, MIT received intelligence that pagers similar to those used in the Lebanese explosions were being sent from Istanbul to Lebanon. MIT immediately intervened and focused on airports and ports.

On September 16th, one day before the blasts in Lebanon, a four-pallet cargo organized by the Taiwan-based SMT Global Logistics Limited arrived at Istanbul Airport aboard the TK6141 Hong Kong-Istanbul Cargo flight. The cargo contained a total of 61 boxes weighing 850 kilograms.

It was later discovered that the cargo was set to be sent to Lebanon on September 27th via the TK830 Istanbul-Lebanon/Beirut Cargo flight at 06:50.

The contents of the cargo were checked with the bill of lading number 235 HKG 92890070, which indicated that the product listed was "Food Chopper." Security forces moved into action, and the cargo was opened for inspection by the Istanbul Police Department's Bomb Disposal Unit.

Upon examination, 1,300 Gold Apollo 924 R3 GP Model 450-470 MHz pagers, along with their charging cables, and 710 Desktop Charger BC-144N desktop radio chargers and related cables and batteries were found.

Additionally, 144 Mini Hand Blenders, 8 Network Hubs (Ports) with cables, 4 Network Devices with cables, 3 Camera Recorders with cables, and 1 Pneumatic Cable Compression Machine with a foot pedal were also discovered in the cargo.