Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

Türkiye on Tuesday said the recent decision of the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to expand its occupation in Gaza is a "manifestation of expansionist and destructive mentality."

"Israel must put an end to its irresponsible actions aimed at dragging the entire region into an all-out conflict," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, warning that it is destabilizing the region and jeopardizing peace through its military actions against countries such as Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

The ministry urged the international community not to remain silent and take a "decisive stance in the face of Israel's unrestrained aggression, not only for regional but also for global peace."

"Türkiye remains committed to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, in cooperation and solidarity with regional countries and the broader international community," the ministry said.

Israel, which has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, has approved a plan to expand its military onslaught and occupy the entire territory.