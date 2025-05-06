Israeli drone targets car in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone carried out an airstrike Tuesday on a vehicle in southern Lebanon, in what marks a new violation of a ceasefire agreement.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, NNA, the attack took place on Universities Road between Kfar Rumman and Nabatieh.

No immediate details were available on casualties or damage.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of nearly 200 victims and the injuries to around 500.

Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26 under the ceasefire deal, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.