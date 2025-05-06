OMAN ANNOUNCES CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT BETWEEN US, YEMENS HOUTHIS

Oman on Tuesday announced that its mediatory efforts led to a ceasefire between the US and Houthis in Yemen, after President Donald Trump said the group will not be carrying out attacks on commercial ships.

"Following recent discussions and contacts conducted by the Sultanate of Oman with the United States and the relevant authorities in Sana'a, in the Republic of Yemen, with the aim of de-escalation, efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides," Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a statement on X.

"In the future, neither side will target the other, including American vessels, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping," he added.

Expressing appreciation for both parties' cooperation, Albusaidi said: "The Sultanate of Oman expresses its gratitude to both parties for their constructive approach that led to this welcome outcome, and hopes that it will lead to further progress on many regional issues towards achieving justice, peace, and prosperity for all."

Houthis started attacking shipping lanes in the Red and Arabian seas after Israel's war in Gaza, in solidarity with the Palestinians.

In March, Trump launched military operation against the Yemeni group.

Earlier, during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the White House, Trump said Houthis informed they will not be carrying out additional attacks on commercial ships, and the US will reciprocate by halting attacks on Yemen.











