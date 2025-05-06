Israeli-US airstrikes hit Sanaa airport in Yemeni capital, Houthi group says

Israeli and US warplanes launched airstrikes on Sanaa airport in the Yemeni capital on Tuesday, the Houthi group said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said several strikes targeted the airport, without giving any details about casualties or damage.

The broadcaster said Israeli-US airstrikes also hit a cement factory in Amran province near Sanaa.

Ahead of the attacks, the Israeli army ordered Yemeni residents near the Sanaa airport to immediately evacuate the area.

At least four people were killed and dozens injured on Monday in joint Israeli-US strikes in Yemen, a day after a Houthi missile strike hit Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv a day earlier.