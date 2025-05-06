Belarusian delegation begins 3-day trip to North Korea

An official delegation from Belarus began a three-day visit to North Korea on Tuesday, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Led by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko, the Belarusian delegation is in Pyongyang from May 6 to 9 to attend the third North Korea-Belarus intergovernmental joint committee on trade and economic cooperation.

The visit follows remarks made in January by Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who said Belarus had been seeking high-level contact with Pyongyang for the past two years.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) would welcome with joy the Belarusian side without any reason if it wishes to develop friendly and cooperative relations with the DPRK from this stand," she said at the time.

The trip also comes amid the strengthening of ties between North Korea and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang last June and signed a comprehensive partnership treaty.

Last week, Russia and North Korea cemented their growing ties by launching the construction of a new bridge that connects the two nations.

North Korea has also been sending troops to fight on Russia's behalf in Ukraine, among other military support.





