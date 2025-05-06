EUROPEAN LEADERS CONGRATULATE GERMANYS NEW CHANCELLOR FRIEDRICH MERZ

Political leaders across Europe congratulated Chancellor Friedrich Merz after Germany's parliament on Tuesday elected him as the new chancellor in a second round of voting.

European Council President Antonio Costa extended "warm congratulations" to Merz, saying he is looking forward to their work together on an ambitious common European agenda.

Congratulating Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron said, "It is up to us to make the Franco-German engine and reflex stronger than ever."

"It is up to us to accelerate our European agenda of sovereignty, security, and competitiveness. For the French, for the Germans, and for all Europeans," he wrote on X.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Merz, saying cooperation between their countries is crucial for addressing global challenges.

"Our two Nations, Europe's leading manufacturing economies, can make a decisive contribution to reviving competitiveness-starting with the automotive sector-and to building fair partnerships with Africa, as well as combating irregular immigration.

Micheal Martin, the Irish taoiseach (prime minister), said Germany is a valued friend and partner of Ireland, expressing that he is looking forward to working with the new chancellor to deepen ties between Berlin and Dublin and "to make Europe stronger, safer and more prosperous."

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressed "heartfelt congratulations" to Merz and added he looks forward to close cooperation with the new German government, as neighbors and in Europe.

"A shared border also means shared responsibility," said Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in his congratulatory message, adding he looks forward to friendly cooperation between the two governments.

On X, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she looks forward to strengthening the close ties between Germany and Denmark and to cooperate on ensuring a stronger and more resolute Europe.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Germany and Spain have always shown their commitment to the European project, with shared interests and goals.

"Let us continue working for a united and strong Europe," he said on X.

Also congratulating Merz, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he looks forward to cooperation in strengthening ties between Berlin and Athens and "addressing common European challenges."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was among the European leaders to congratulate the new German chancellor.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof "warmly congratulates" Merz, saying for the Netherlands, the close ties with their neighbors are of great importance.

"I look forward to continuing the close cooperation with Germany under Chancellor Merz, including within the EU and NATO," he wrote on X.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo extended "heartfelt congratulations" to Merz on assuming his duties as chancellor.

"Germany's role and leadership is decisive in safeguarding Europe's security. I look forward to working together towards even stronger and more efficient EU," he wrote on X.

Vjosa Osmani, the president of Kosovo, said that at a defining moment for Europe's unity and security, Germany's "continued leadership is more vital than ever."

"As one of Kosovo's most important allies, we look forward to strengthening our partnership and working together to advance Kosovo's rightful path toward EU and NATO membership," she said on X.

Congratulating Merz, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that he is looking forward to working together for peace and security and to deepening strong political and economic ties between Germany and Sweden.

Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said that she looks forward to continuing their close cooperation to strengthen the partnership.

"Latvia values Germany's leadership in Europe and its significant role in security and prosperity of the Baltic Sea region," she wrote on X.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also congratulated Merz, saying his leadership will be "crucial" as they work to ensure that allies are ready and able to deter and defend - to keep their people safe.

Merz, after getting parliamentary approval on Tuesday, became Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II. He secured this position after his Christian Democrats clinched a coalition deal with the Social Democrats following the Feb. 23 snap elections.

In the new coalition government, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance will oversee crucial portfolios, including foreign affairs, interior affairs, and the economy ministries. The Social Democrats will head seven ministries, including finance, defense, and labor, according to the agreement.