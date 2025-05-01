Families of Japanese abducted by North Korea pin hopes on Trump

The families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago urged US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to help bring them home.

They made a public appeal at a press conference in Washington, DC after meeting with US officials and legislators, expressing hope that Trump himself will become actively involved in the abduction issue, Kyodo News reported.

Takuya Yokota, head of a group representing the families, said he has not lost hope in a promise Trump made during his first presidency to work toward an immediate resolution of the issue.

In a letter in early April, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers urged Trump to prioritize in his dealings with North Korea the immediate return of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1970s and 1980s.

The group commended Trump for raising the issue in his address to the UN General Assembly in 2017.

Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his first term.

Among 17 nationals that Japan officially lists as having been abducted by North Korea, five have been returned.