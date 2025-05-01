US minerals deal ushers in ‘equal partnership,’ postwar investment: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised a newly signed US-Ukraine minerals agreement Thursday as a major step toward economic recovery.

He called it an "equal partnership" that will channel investment into key industries without creating debt burdens.

Zelensky said the deal, finalized by First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and other senior officials, evolved into a fair framework enabling joint development.

"It creates opportunities for substantial investment in Ukraine, as well as significant modernization of Ukraine's industries and its legal practices," he said in a statement.

The agreement includes the creation of a US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund that will invest in mining and energy-related sectors, generating returns within Ukraine.

"This means joint work with America, based on fair terms, allowing both Ukraine and the United States, which supports us in our defense, to make money in partnership," Zelensky noted.

He added that the deal reflects discussions with US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the Vatican. He called it "the first tangible outcome" of the conversation and a sign of growing strategic cooperation.

BEGINNING OF NEW PHASE



Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the agreement marks the beginning of a new phase in strategic relations between Kyiv and Washington.

Sybiha described it as a "well-balanced and solid agreement" following intensive negotiations, emphasizing it offers mutual benefits by ensuring Ukraine's long-term recovery and prosperity while creating new opportunities for American investors.

He noted it directly supports Ukraine's goal of joining the EU.

"It specifically mentions Ukraine's EU accession process, ensuring a smooth alignment with our European aspirations," Sybiha stated.

Beyond economics, Sybiha said the deal underscores Ukraine's importance in international peace efforts. He referred to it as "an investment in the long-term presence of American strategic business in Ukraine and the forming of the future security architecture."

The White House signaled a strong commitment to quickly implementing the agreement.

"As fast as we possibly can," said Stephen Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy, adding that it is designed "to pay back the United States" for past military and economic assistance.

Miller emphasized that ending the war remains "the overriding agenda" for the Trump administration.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt called it "historic," describing Trump as the "deal maker in chief" and highlighting the agreement as a "first-of-its-kind economic partnership" to secure a sovereign and peaceful future for Ukraine.