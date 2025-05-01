STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON LEARNS ABOUT RUBIOS NEW APPOINTMENT FROM REPORTER

A US State Department spokesperson found out from a reporter during a media briefing Thursday that President Donald Trump appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as interim National Security Adviser.

The reporter shared Trump's announcement on Truth Social that National Security adviser Mike Waltz would be nominated for US Ambassador to the US and Rubio would take over Waltz's role on an interim basis while continuing to lead the State Department.

"It is clear that I just heard this from you," Tammy Bruce responded, "I have some insights as to the potential of certain things that might happen."

"But I think the one thing, certainly, that I've learned, is that things don't happen until the president says they're going to happen," she said.

Bruce praised Rubio's capacity to wear "several hats" and noted the usefulness of "the miracle of modern technology and social media" for relaying news in real time.