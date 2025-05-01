Over 423,000 people in Gaza displaced 'with no safe place to go': UN

A camp for internally displaced Palestinians on the grounds of the destroyed Palestinian Legislative Council, Gaza City, 01 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

The UN warned on Thursday that humanitarian efforts in Gaza are severely constrained as Israeli military operations intensify, with over 423,000 Palestinians displaced yet again, "with no safe place to go."

"The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that humanitarian operations continue to be stifled by severe movement restrictions inside Gaza, as well as (Israeli) military activity and attacks that jeopardize the safety of aid workers and their premises," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a news conference.

He noted that "recent strikes have reportedly hit residential buildings, intensifying sheltering displaced people, especially in Rafah and eastern Gaza City."

As of Tuesday, "our humanitarian partners estimate that more than 423,000 people have been displaced once again with no safe place to go in Gaza."

Dujarric added that most essential commodities are unavailable, while attacks on humanitarian convoys and looting are increasing.

"Meanwhile, our colleagues on the ground have been unable to retrieve the remaining stocks of desperately needed fuel, which are located in areas that require coordination with Israeli authorities," he said, noting that "eight of our nine such attempts have been denied by the (Israeli) authority since mid-April."

Dujarric emphasized the devastating toll on children in Gaza, saying: "Our partners, who work to provide child protection support, warn that children, who make up half of Gaza's population, are facing escalating levels of trauma. They face violence. They face neglect."

Concerning the occupied West Bank, he said: "Today marks 100 days since the Israeli operation in northern areas of the West Bank began that has been causing a wave of deaths, injuries, destruction, and displacement."

He said approximately 40,000 Palestinians remain displaced and unable to return home.

Israel has closed Gaza's crossings since March 2, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.