TRUMPS NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR MIKE WALTZ TO LEAVE WHITE HOUSE: REPORT

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during the Hill & Valley Forum at the US Capitol Visitor Center Auditorium in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, are set to leave their posts at the White House, CBS News reported Thursday, citing multiple sources.

Waltz came under scrutiny in March after he mistakenly included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine in a Signal chat that discussed US military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Despite the internal debate about whether Waltz should resign, Trump publicly stood by him.

"Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he's a good man," the president said at the time.