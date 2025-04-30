TÜRKIYE WELCOMES TRUMPS ATTITUDE THAT TAKES INTO ACCOUNT ITS SENSITIVITIES: ERDOĞAN

Türkiye welcomes US President Donald Trump's attitude that "takes into account its sensitivities," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday, adding they understand each other as two leaders on the Syria issue.

"I believe my friend Trump and I will bring very different momentum" to US-Türkiye relations in the days to come," Erdoğan noted as he returned from a visit to Italy.

The Turkish president noted that he will meet with US President Trump face-to-face at the first opportunity, adding that their phone conversation was "quite cordial, productive, and friendly."

Calling Israel's attacks on Syrian territory an attempt to undermine the positive climate that began with the new government in Damascus, Erdoğan said Syria's federal structure is nothing more than a pipe dream with no place in the country's reality.

On bilateral ties with Italy, he highlighted that Ankara and Rome are exploring cooperation not only in the defense industry but also in high-tech sectors such as aviation and space.

Reciprocal technology transfers between the two countries will strengthen Türkiye's domestic defense industry and provide Italy with new perspectives and energy, Erdoğan added.