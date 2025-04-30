Russia begins construction of road bridge with North Korea

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday announced the launch of the construction of a road bridge linking his country with North Korea.

"Its significance goes far beyond just an engineering task. It symbolizes our common desire to strengthen friendly, good-neighborly relations and expand interregional cooperation," he said at the launching ceremony via videoconference.

The event was also attended by his North Korean counterpart Pak Thae-song.

Mishustin called the bridge a "landmark" in Moscow-Pyongyang relations, saying it would create a reliable foundation for deeper cooperation and pave the way for open and fruitful dialogue.

Currently, the only operating route between the two countries is the Friendship Bridge-a railway bridge commissioned in 1959-but Mishustin said its capacity is no longer sufficient.

He added that the new road bridge would be especially important for Russia's Far East regions, particularly Primorsky Krai, which borders North Korea. The project is expected to generate opportunities for local residents and businesses.

"Another route that will be laid here will allow entrepreneurs to significantly increase the volume of transportation and reduce transportation costs, will ensure reliable and stable supplies of various products, which will contribute to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation between our countries," he added.

Pak Thae-song said the bridge "will become an eternal historical memorial structure symbolizing the indestructible Russian-Korean friendly relations," according to the Russian state news agency Tass.

Moscow and Pyongyang signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in June 2024 during Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years. That visit also included the signing of the road bridge agreement.

This week, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it has sent troops to fight for Russia in Ukraine, according to the BBC. Citing state media KCNA, the report said Pyongyang's military claimed its soldiers helped Russian forces "completely liberate" the Kursk border region.

The two countries share a 17-kilometer (10.6-mile) land border running through the Tumen River -- a 520-kilometer (323-mile) river in northeast Asia that also marks part of China's border with North Korea.





