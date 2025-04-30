100 days into Trump’s second term, Americans express deep division, political fatigue: CNN poll

US President Donald Trump listens to remarks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 April 2025. (EPA Photo)

A new CNN poll revealed a sharply divided America, increasingly frustrated with the political system, skeptical of both major parties and anxious about the future -- one hundred days into US President Donald Trump's second term.

The poll, conducted by SSRS that was released Tuesday, found a majority of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Despite unified Republican control of the presidency and Congress, there is little confidence in leadership on either side.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said things are going badly in the US. Congressional Republicans received only 37% approval, while Democrats fall to a record low of 27% -- the worst for the party in CNN's polling history since 2008.

Among those disillusioned with both parties is Lisa Taylor, an independent voter from the state of Maryland who previously supported Trump but cast her 2024 vote for Kamala Harris.

"I'm not pleased. I'm unsure. I'm honestly scared. I think this is the first time I can say that I'm fearful as to what is coming, what has happened and what is coming," she told CNN.

Taylor is not alone. The number of Americans who said they feel afraid about the future under Trump's leadership has risen to 41%, up 12 points since December. Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, the figure reaches 71%.

CHECKS, BALANCES UNDER PRESSURE



The survey showed growing concerns that democratic institutions are failing to serve as effective checks on presidential power. A majority of Americans said Congress is doing too little to limit Trump's actions. Half believe the courts are also falling short. More than half said the Trump administration is not upholding the constitutional balance of powers.

Republican-aligned voters largely disagree with those concerns. Most said Congress, the courts and the administration are striking the right balance, and many believe the judiciary is overreaching in trying to constrain Trump.

CONFIDENCE IN DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP COLLAPSES



Despite growing disapproval of Republican control, Democrats are not gaining ground. More than half of Americans believe Republican control of Congress and the presidency is harmful to the country, but Democratic leaders are failing to present a credible alternative.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries holds a 20% favorable rating, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's favorability dropped to 17% -- his lowest since 2017.

Gregory Victorianne, a Democrat from Los Angeles, said the party is failing its voters.

"They need to wake up. They need to put this man in check, put this party in check and let us know in real time what they're doing so we can stay on top of it and fight and take control of the House, the Senate and the White House again," he told CNN.

Anger among Democratic voters has surged. Seventy percent said they are angry about national politics, up from 46% in January. Support for party elders like Schumer has dropped significantly among Democrats who are younger than 35.

HARRIS COMPARISON FAILS TO INSPIRE CONSENSUS



Americans remain divided on whether Kamala Harris would have handled the presidency better. Forty-two percent said Trump is doing a better job, 41% indicate Harris would have done better, and 16% believe there would be little difference.

Democratic dissatisfaction appears largely internal. Sixty-one percent of Democratic-aligned adults disapprove of their party's leadership. In contrast, 72% of Republican-aligned voters approve of their own.

TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION POLICIES FACE GROWING RESISTANCE



A majority of Americans said Trump's immigration actions have gone too far. Fifty-two percent said his deportation policies are too extreme, while 57% believe federal authorities are failing to follow the law during removals.

Public approval of Trump's immigration policies dropped to 45%. Several measures introduced by his administration have drawn backlash, including the revocation of student visas based on political views, deportation of some immigrants directly to prisons in El Salvador, and the use of wartime authority to accelerate removals.

Even tracking undocumented immigrants through IRS (tax agency) data is opposed by a slight majority. Among independents, 56% said Trump has overreached. Younger voters also strongly oppose harsh tactics, particularly student visa revocations and aggressive deportation practices.

A recent case that drew widespread criticism involved Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an immigrant wrongly deported to El Salvador. A majority of Americans, including many who support Trump's broader immigration agenda, said the government should help him return to the US in line with a Supreme Court ruling.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK TURNS GRIM UNDER TRUMP



The economy remains a major point of concern for voters. Fifty-nine percent of Americans said Trump's policies have worsened conditions, up from 51% in March. The figure mirrors the lowest levels of economic confidence seen during Joe Biden's presidency.

As the effect of new tariffs spreads, 60% blame the president's agenda for rising prices and living costs. Just 12% believe he has helped reduce costs.

Fear of a recession is growing. Sixty-nine percent of respondents believe a recession is likely within the next year. Optimism about the economy is low, with 34% expressing confidence in the future.

While many Republicans still believe in the long-term benefits of Trump's tariff approach, among supporters there is growing anxiety about short-term instability, retirement savings and the lack of immediate economic improvement.