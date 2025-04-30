Over 52,000 people died fleeing crisis-affected countries since 2014: UN

A new report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has revealed that the majority of migrant people who died on the move had not migrated by choice, but out of desperation caused by conflict, insecurity, disasters, and other humanitarian crises.

More than 52,000 people have died globally since 2014 while fleeing crisis-affected countries, accounting for nearly 72% of all recorded migrant deaths during this period, according to the report released on Tuesday.

The findings highlight that over 39,000 individuals died within crisis zones, while at least 13,500 perished while trying to escape such conditions.

"These numbers are a tragic reminder that people risk their lives when insecurity, lack of opportunity, and other pressures leave them with no safe or viable options at home," said IOM Director General Amy Pope.

"We must invest to create stability and opportunity within communities, so that migration is a choice, not a necessity."

The report stressed that more than half of all recorded migrant deaths, 54%, occurred in or near countries affected by conflict or disaster.

Despite the scale of the crisis, IOM warned that migrants are frequently neglected in humanitarian planning and crisis response mechanisms.

"Too often, migrants fall through the cracks," said Julia Black, the coordinator of IOM's Missing Migrants Project.

"And due to data gaps-especially in war zones and disaster areas-the true death toll is likely far higher than what we've recorded," she said.

The agency is calling for stronger international cooperation to address the risks faced by migrants.

It urged states and humanitarian partners to expand legal and safe migration pathways, improve access to healthcare and assistance for people on the move, and invest in better data systems to track and protect vulnerable populations.

"When staying is no longer possible, we must work together to enable safe, legal, and orderly pathways that protect lives," Pope added.





