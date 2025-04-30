Bulgaria’s far-right party signs cooperation agreement with Putin’s United Russia party

Bulgaria's far-right Revival party signed a cooperation agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, according to Bulgarian media.

The agreement was signed in Moscow where senior Revival officials were visiting at the official invitation.

The deal aims to foster the exchange of political practices and ideas between the two parties, the Sofia News Agency reported Tuesday, citing Revival sources.

It is seen as a significant step toward strengthening Bulgarian-Russian relations, it said.

Noting party leader Kostadin Kostadinov's meeting with the leader of the Bosnian Serbs, Milorad Dodik, the Sofia News Agency said Revival recently intensified engagement with political entities facing EU sanctions.