Bangladesh grants 10-year license to Elon Musk’s Starlink for satellite internet service

Bangladesh's telecommunication regulator has granted a 10-year operating license to Elon Musk's Starlink, paving the way for the satellite internet provider to enter the country's growing digital market.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) officially handed over the Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit Operator License and the Radio Communication Operators License to Starlink Services Bangladesh Limited during a ceremony at BTRC headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday, according to a media release.

With this move, Bangladesh becomes the second country in South Asia, after Sri Lanka, to approve Starlink's operations.

The licenses will allow Starlink to import and deploy radio equipment, use approved frequency bands, and provide satellite-based high-speed internet services throughout the country.

The decision received final approval from transitional government head Muhammad Yunus on Monday. Officials say Starlink is currently preparing a tariff plan, which will be submitted to BTRC for review.

The country's mobile networks face persistent coverage and capacity issues, particularly in remote areas. Authorities expect Starlink's entry to increase competition in the broadband and mobile internet markets and improve access to reliable, high-speed internet for both urban centers and rural communities.

Yunus previously held an online meeting with Elon Musk to discuss broader collaboration and confirmed plans for a technical launch in May.





