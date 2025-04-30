Ankara follows Pakistan-India tensions with ‘great concern’

Türkiye is following ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India, which are threatening stability and severely undermining regional security in South Asia, with "great concern," Defense Ministry sources said on Wednesday.

"It is clear that the increasing verbal and military tensions between the two countries can have consequences that threaten not only the peoples of the region but also the entire international community," the ministry sources said.

"Therefore, it is essential for India to act responsibly by avoiding escalatory steps and to operate within the framework of international law and diplomacy," the sources added.

The sources emphasized that Türkiye understands legitimate security concerns of its brother country Pakistan, and expects both sides to seek peaceful solutions, with the international community playing a constructive role in this process.

The ministry sources also underlined that Türkiye will continue to stand firm against any provocative actions that create instability in South Asia.

The sources noted that the claims that Ankara had sent six planeloads of weapons to Pakistan are untrue.

"A cargo plane departing from Türkiye made a stop in Pakistan for refueling. After that, it continued on its designated route. Speculative reports made outside the statements of authorized persons and institutions should not be taken into consideration," it added.

- Recent activities of the Greek Cypriot administration

The sources underlined Türkiye's commitment to seeing the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas as regions of stability and prosperity, while ensuring national rights and interests are upheld.

They highlighted the recent rise in hatred and anti-Turkish sentiments targeting Turkish Cypriots, with efforts to revive the EOKA terrorist mentality.

Such actions violate international law and the legitimate rights and security of Turkish Cypriots, the sources said, reiterating Türkiye's stance of supporting a two-state solution in Cyprus and its continued role as a guarantor of peace and security, asserting its right to exercise powers granted under its guarantee status.

- Türkiye-US High Level Defense Group meeting

The ministry sources addressed the Türkiye-US High Level Defense Group meeting in Ankara on Monday, noting that they discussed opportunities to deepen various aspects of defense and defense industry cooperation to advance the sincere dialogue between the two countries, as recently expressed at the highest level.

"The meeting also addressed regional and international security matters, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership," the sources added.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held in the US next year.