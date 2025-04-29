France says West plans to increase pressure on Russia to reach ceasefire with Ukraine

France's president has announced plans by Western allies to increase pressure on Russia in the next eight to 10 days to secure a ceasefire with Ukraine.

"In the next eight to ten days, we will increase the pressure," Emmanuel Macron affirmed during an interview with Paris Match magazine. without specifying the further details, Le Figaro reported Monday.

Macron noted that he would remain "cautious" about the ceasefire, as "part of the equation depends on Moscow."

"It was not right that pressure was only being applied to Ukraine," he also stressed.

Macron further said that he had "convinced" Americans to "potentially" escalate threats and sanctions against Russia.

"We have constantly sought to create momentum for (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) President Zelenskyy to accept the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire — which he did, incidentally, in Jeddah. We also worked for the United States to obtain a ceasefire from Russia. It is up to all of us to build the conditions for a strong and lasting peace," he added.

Macron's interview came after four-way discussions held among US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Macron following the funeral of Pope Francis over the weekend.





