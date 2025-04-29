US not normalizing relations with Syria 'at this time’: State Department

The US is not normalizing diplomatic relations with Syria "at this time," the State Department said Tuesday.

"We can confirm that some representatives of the Syrian interim authorities are in New York for various UN meetings," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

The US continues to assess its Syria policy "cautiously and will judge the interim authorities by their actions," she said.

Asked about reports that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani is set to meet senior US State Department officials later Tuesday in New York, Bruce said: "I can preview nothing for you regarding any meetings, I have no meetings at all to be able to describe or to confirm for you."