Erdoğan: Türkiye, Italy to continue strengthening defence industry cooperation

Türkiye and Italy will continue to strengthen cooperation in the defence industry with new projects, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to strengthen our defence industry cooperation with Italy, which has made significant progress, with new partnerships and projects," Erdoğan said, after meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome.



"I believe Italy, which has supported Türkiye's EU membership bid 'from very beginning,' will continue this approach," Erdoğan added.



"Ankara's priority is the immediate return to ceasefire in Gaza, 'where even the entry of humanitarian aid has not been allowed for the past 2 months,' Erdoğan also said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Meloni, Erdoğan said that the leaders set a new annual target of $40 billion in trade volume between the two countries.



"We took significant steps with Turkish President Erdoğan to improve already excellent bilateral relations," Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.







