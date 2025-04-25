Bulgaria demands compensation for relatives of UN staffer killed in Gaza

Bulgaria will demand compensation for the relatives of a Bulgarian UN staffer killed in Gaza last month, the foreign minister said Thursday, the BTA news agency reported.

The remarks came after Israeli confirmation that the March 19 explosion in the town of Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, which killed Marin Marinov, was caused by a shot fired by an Israeli tank.

"I would like once again to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family's grief for their grave loss," Georgiev said.

He added that the Bulgarian side received official apologies from Israel over the death of its citizen.

He said such tragedies should not be repeated, adding that the protection of humanitarian workers is of paramount importance, and the international community must guarantee their safety and freedom to carry out their duties in accordance with international law.

The minister demanded the resumption of a ceasefire in Gaza, prevention of further civilian casualties and immediate release of hostages.

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, nearly two months after the January ceasefire. It has killed more than 51,000 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.





