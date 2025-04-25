Gaza faces 'awful and grim moment' as aid remains blocked: WHO chief

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday warned that Gaza has reached an "awful and grim moment" as food and medical supplies inside the enclave are running out while aid trucks remain blocked from entering.

Tedros said on X that food stocks in Gaza have been exhausted, despite sufficient supplies being available in aid corridors to feed one million people.

He added that the situation is equally critical for medical supplies, noting that 16 WHO trucks are waiting for access but are unable to reach those in need.

"This aid blockade must end. Lives depend on it," Tedros said.

The World Food Programme (WFP) earlier confirmed that its supplies inside Gaza have been depleted, further worsening the already dire humanitarian conditions.

Gaza has faced severe restrictions on humanitarian access since the escalation of hostilities in October 2023. The UN and humanitarian organizations continue to call for unimpeded and sustained delivery of aid to civilians in need.

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed over 51,400 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.