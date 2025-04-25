'Boycott Israel': University students stage protest in Paris to support Gaza

University students gathered Friday at Place du Pantheon in Paris to stage a demonstration in support of Palestinians facing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian students assembled at 5.30 pm local time, calling for justice for Palestinians and urging French universities to cut ties with Israeli institutions.

Demonstrators also demanded economic sanctions against Israel and carried Palestinian flags while chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Boycott Israel."

Students who have been fasting for three days in solidarity with a hunger strike launched in France for "justice in Palestine" also took part in the protest.

Speaking to Anadolu, 21-year-old university student Lisa Grailhe said she was participating in the solidarity fast and called for the enforcement of international law.

Referring to Israel's obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, Grailhe said: "This is further evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. It is a desire to annihilate the Palestinian people. It is ethnic cleansing."

In February 2024, French doctor Pascal Andre, who volunteered in Gaza, joined two other French health workers in starting a hunger strike on March 31 in Marseille to demand justice for Palestine.