Ukraine has not yet signed rare earths deal: Trump

President Donald Trump said Friday that Ukraine has not yet signed a deal on rare earth minerals with the US, voicing hope it will be signed "immediately."

"Ukraine, headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal with the United States.

"It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed IMMEDIATELY," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said work on the peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is "going smoothly."

"SUCCESS seems to be in the future!" he added.