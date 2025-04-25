World Food Program runs out of food stocks in Gaza as Israeli aid blockade nears 2 months

A girl puts a pot to her head as Palestinians wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, April 24, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The World Food Program (WFP) announced Friday that it has "depleted all food stocks" for families in Gaza as border crossings have remained shut since March 2.

"Today, WFP delivered its last remaining food stocks to hot meals kitchens in the Gaza Strip," the agency said in a statement.

It noted that these kitchens, a vital lifeline providing only half the population with 25% of daily food needs, are expected to fully run out of supplies within days.

The UN agency noted that all 25 bakeries it supported closed on March 31 after running out of wheat flour and cooking fuel. Food parcels distributed to families were exhausted in the same week. It warned of a "severe lack of safe water and fuel for cooking-forcing people to scavenge for items to burn to cook a meal."

Gaza has faced the longest closure of its main border crossings in history, with no humanitarian or commercial supplies entering for more than seven weeks. WFP reported food prices have surged up to 1,400% compared to during the ceasefire, while essential commodities are in critically short supply, raising "serious nutrition concerns" for vulnerable groups, including young children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and the elderly.

More than 116,000 metric tons of food aid, enough to feed one million people for four months, are ready to enter once borders reopen, the agency said.

"The situation inside the Gaza Strip has once again reached a breaking point: people are running out of ways to cope," WFP warned.

The agency also urged all parties to "prioritize the needs of civilians and allow aid to enter Gaza immediately and uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law."

DENMARK SUPPORTS CALL FOR ISRAEL TO ALLOW AID FLOW INTO GAZA



Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen stated that he supports the joint statement issued by the foreign ministries of the UK, France, and Germany calling on Israel to "ensure the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza."

"DK (Denmark) supports statement calling on Israel to immediately end its more than 50-day blockade on Gaza. The blockade of all hum. aid into Gaza goes against intl. law. Israel is obligated to facilitate safe & unhindered hum access into Gaza & protect civilians," he said on X.

In the joint statement issued on April 23, the UK, France, and Germany expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, highlighting the severe risks that civilians, especially children, are facing.

They called on Israel to ensure the rapid and unhindered delivery of aid and urged all parties to return to cease-fire conditions.





















