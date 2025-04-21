Muslim Canadians demand ‘real commitments’ on Islamophobia

As the country's federal election enters its final stretch, Muslim Canadians are making it clear that they want the next government to do more than merely acknowledge Islamophobia, calling for decisive action to combat it.

The grim statistics underscore the dangers Muslims face in Canada, a country that, as of 2024, held the unfortunate distinction of experiencing the highest number of targeted killings of Muslims among G7 nations.

Among these incidents was the killing of six Muslims at a Quebec mosque in 2017, and the deliberate murder of four members of a Muslim family, run down by a truck in London, Ontario, in 2021.

Despite these harrowing events, the critical issue of Islamophobia has struggled to find substantial space in the political discourse leading up to the April 28 elections.

US President Donald Trump's erratic policies-ranging from harsh reciprocal tariffs to threats of annexing Canada-have largely sucked up all the oxygen in the room, leaving little room for discussions around combating hate crimes and protecting minority rights.

However, Muslim advocacy groups remain determined to keep Islamophobia on the agenda.

According to Reem Sheet, an official of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), which has approximately 200,000 supporters among Canada's 1.8 million Muslims, the stakes have never been higher.

In an interview with Anadolu, she emphasized the urgency of concrete policy actions that Canadian Muslims expect from political leaders.

"Canadian Muslims are looking for real commitments on issues like a national strategy to combat Islamophobia, concrete action on hate crimes, and a clear stance on global human rights, especially when it comes to Gaza," said Sheet.

She pointed to the disturbing developments south of the border, where Trump's administration has openly targeted pro-Palestinian activists with deportations and entry bans. Many Canadian Muslims view these developments with anxiety, concerned that similar actions could gain traction domestically if not decisively countered.

"We are seeing what's happening with the Trump administration across the border with horror … That means we must fight hard to make sure those ideas don't take root here, whether we're talking about Muslim bans, the annexation of Gaza, or other dangerous attacks on civil liberties," said Sheet.

- Challenges to free speech and rising Islamophobia

The threats to civil liberties and freedom of speech are not limited to the US, as Canadian institutions have recently shown troubling signs of intolerance towards pro-Palestinian voices.

For instance, the Advocates' Society-a prominent Canadian legal group-recently canceled an invitation extended to Tareq Hadhad, a Syrian refugee known for his advocacy for peace, after he posted on X calling for an end to Israel's deadly war on Gaza.

Though the society faced internal criticism and eventually apologized to Hadhad, the damage was done: the event scheduled for June was inexplicably canceled with no reason given.

While Canada has made some strides, such as the creation of the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia with the appointment of Amira Elghawaby in 2023, much work remains to be done.

"Unfortunately, Islamophobia continues to rise across Canada. Hate crimes against Muslims are still happening, and our legal and education teams are overworked," said Sheet, communications and public affairs senior principal at NCCM.

"We've seen some important progress, but more needs to be done. We need education that doesn't just talk about Islamophobia, but combats it."

Sheet refrained from endorsing any particular party, instead stressing the need for clear and committed action from all leaders.

"We continue to engage with all candidates and we're calling on all leaders to commit to protecting human rights, combatting Islamophobia, and standing against hate in all its forms," she said.

- Call for 'principled stance' on Gaza

Canada's position on Israel's war on Gaza is also a critical concern, with Sheet emphasizing that Canadian Muslims are closely watching the responses of political leaders and expect more than just sympathetic statements.

"While some leaders have made stronger statements than others, what we need right now is more than words. We need consistent action on the issues that matter most to Canadians," she said.

"We're urging all leaders to take a principled stance on Gaza and hope that Canada will play a constructive role in ending (the war)."

For Muslims, Canada's next government has to "take a clear and principled stance," she emphasized.

"That means advocating for the immediate protection of civilians, ensuring unrestricted access to humanitarian aid, and standing up for international law. Canada has a responsibility to lead with integrity, and that includes pushing for a ceasefire, an end to the blockade, and accountability for human rights violations," she said.

Sheet also addressed the role of Canadian media in shaping public perceptions and attitudes toward Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims in general, emphasizing the media's power to influence societal views.

"Representation matters, and too often, Muslims in media are reduced to harmful stereotypes," she said.

"This further reinforces dangerous perceptions that spiral into real-world discrimination and violence. Our legal team and our education team have seen this too many times and are overworked in their efforts to combat this reality for Muslim families."