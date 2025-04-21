Trump: There is 'very good chance' of Russia-Ukraine deal this week

US President Donald Trump said Monday there is a "very good chance" that Russia and Ukraine could reach a deal this week to end the over three-year-long war.

"There is a very good chance," Trump told a reporter when asked if he thinks Moscow and Kyiv could reach an agreement this week.

"We had very good meetings on Ukraine, Russia," he added.

His remarks came during the annual Easter Egg Roll event held at the White House.

On US-Iran nuclear talks, Trump said: "We had very good meetings on Iran."

Regarding trade tensions with the EU, Trump expressed confidence that a resolution would be reached, saying: "We'll ultimately have a deal with anyone."

When asked about reports alleging that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth again shared sensitive details about planned American airstrikes in Yemen in a private Signal group chat, Trump voiced strong support for the defense chief.

"He is doing a great job," Trump said. "Ask the Houthis how he's doing."