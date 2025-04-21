Bernie Sanders slams Israel’s Gaza blockade, calling for end to US military aid

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday blasted Israel's continued blockade on humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling the restriction a "war crime" and demanding an end to American military aid for Israel.

"It's been 51 days since ANY humanitarian aid has entered Gaza," Sanders wrote on X.

"Israeli Minister of Defense Katz has said: 'Israel's policy is clear: no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza.' This is a war crime. We must end our complicity. NO more military aid for Netanyahu's war machine."

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. It has killed more than 51,200 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel halted the delivery of aid to the enclave on March 2, after the end of the agreement's first phase.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.