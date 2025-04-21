Harvard University sues Trump administration over funding freeze

Harvard University sued President Donald Trump's administration on Monday in an effort to halt the government's pause of more than $2 billion in funding for the U.S. educational institution.



"Over the course of the past week, the federal government has taken several actions following Harvard's refusal to comply with its illegal demands," Harvard President Alan Garber said in a statement.



"Moments ago, we filed a lawsuit to halt the funding freeze because it is unlawful and beyond the government's authority," Garber said.



Among the U.S. government agencies mentioned in Harvard's lawsuit were the Education Department, the Health Department, the Justice Department, the Energy Department and the General Services Administration.



The Trump administration had no immediate comment.









