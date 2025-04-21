HE GAVE US HOPE: GAZA CHRISTIANS MOURN POPES DEATH

Palestinian Christians in Gaza on Monday mourned the death of Pope Francis, who had maintained close and consistent video contact with the territory's small Christian community throughout the ongoing war.

Since the outbreak of fighting between Israel and Hamas, Francis had regularly called Gaza's Christians, often several times a week, offering prayers, encouragement and solidarity.

Below are reflections shared with AFP by members of Gaza's Christian community from Gaza City following the death of the pontiff, who had condemned the "cruelty" of Israeli strikes:

- Elias al-Sayegh from Zeitun --

"I always waited to hear the words of the Holy Father. I would watch him on television, and through the screens. He gave us hope with his messages and prayers," said Sayegh, 49, who often attended the Pope's video calls to Gaza Christians.

"We felt we were alive because of his prayers and blessings. Every day, he renewed our hope for an end to the war and the bloodshed. His prayers will remain with us -- for peace in the land of peace, Palestine."

"I wish I could take part in the prayers at the Church of the Nativity and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre," he added.

- George Ayad of Al-Sahaba area --

"With the pope's passing, we in Gaza feel as though a light of love and peace has been extinguished," said the 67-year-old.

"Though the Vatican is far away, his voice always reached our hearts -- he never ceased calling for peace and justice.

"Amid the pain and suffocating blockade we endure, we clung to his words as a beacon of hope. The pope never forgot Gaza in his prayers -- and today, we offer ours for his soul."

- Ibrahim al-Tarazi from Al-Rimal area --

"A heartbreaking and shocking piece of news for all Christians in Gaza and Palestine, and for peace lovers around the world.

"Our hearts are broken by the passing of the saint, our Holy Father. We pray for him. His prayers and blessings will remain within us, that peace may prevail in Gaza and throughout the world," the 37-year-old said.

- Ramez al-Souri of the Gaza City area -

"From Gaza, from the heart of pain, siege, and war, we bid farewell today to our spiritual father, the pope of the Vatican," the 42-year-old said.

"His prayers and blessings reached us, and his voice echoed to the world, saying: 'Do not forget Gaza, do not forget the oppressed.'"









