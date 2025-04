Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday accused Steve Witkoff of "spreading Russian narratives", after the US envoy suggested a peace deal with Russia hinged on the status of Ukraine's occupied territories.

"I believe that Mr Witkoff has taken on the strategy of the Russian side. I think it is very dangerous, because he is consciously or unconsciously, I don't know, spreading Russian narratives," Zelensky told journalists.