TRUMP SAYS THERELL BE A TRADE DEAL, 100% WITH THE EU

US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed optimism Thursday that an EU-US trade deal could be worked out over the Republican's market-shaking tariffs.

Before a working lunch at the White House, Trump told reporters there would "100 percent" be a deal, while Meloni said she was "sure" an agreement could be reached, and reaffirmed that the United States is a "reliable partner" despite its tariffs move.

Meloni added that she would invite Trump for an official visit to Italy and hopes to organize a meeting with other European leaders at that time.





