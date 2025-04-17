Nine US military planes deliver bunker-busting bombs to Israel: Report

Nine US military transport aircraft loaded with bunker-busting bombs landed at an Israeli airbase near Tel Aviv in the past 24 hours, Israel's public broadcaster said Thursday.

"Nine US transport planes carrying bunker-busting bombs and other defensive weapons landed at Nevatim Airbase near Tel Aviv, in central Israel," the Israeli broadcasting authority KAN reported.

It added that the move comes "in anticipation of a possible joint US-Israeli strike, should nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran fail."

As of 1805GMT, there has been no immediate comment from the US on the report.