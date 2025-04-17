Former Pentagon spokesman to resign this week: Reports

Former top Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot is resigning at the end of the week, according to media reports Thursday.

"Last month, as that time approached, the Secretary (Pete Hegseth) and I talked and could not come to an agreement on another good fit for me at DOD (Department of Defense).

"So I informed him today that I will be leaving at the end of this week," Ullyot was quoted in reports.

Ullyot was the acting assistant to Hegseth for public affairs until February, when Sean Parnell, a former congressional candidate, was selected as the Pentagon's chief spokesman.

"I made clear to Secretary Hegseth before the inauguration that I was not interested in being number two to anyone in public affairs," said Ullyot.